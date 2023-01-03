Andhra Pradesh Government Bans Rallies, Meetings on Public Roads | Here’s Why

Narrow roads, absence of multiple exit points and sudden surge of crowds by organisers lead to difficulties in controlling crowds, the government order said.

Amravati: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order banning political parties from holding public meetings and rallies on roads, including national highways, citing public safety. The order comes in the wake of a stampede at a rally held by the Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukuru on December 28 in which eight persons were killed.

Four days after that, on January 1, three women were killed and several others were injured at a TDP gift-distribution programme attended by Naidu near Amaravati.

The government in its order noted that “the right to conduct a public meeting on public roads and streets is a subject matter of regulation as Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861 itself mandates.”

The government, the order says, has “observed that public meetings on such roads cause huge inconvenience to the general public and the conduct of such public meetings also have proven to lead to injuries and deaths.” The immediate context is the incident at Kandukuru, it said.

Narrow roads, absence of multiple exit points and sudden surge of crowds by organisers lead to difficulties in controlling crowds, the government order said. The order states that no permission will be granted for meetings on National Highways and state highways, and nor could such events be held on municipal and panchayat roads.

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, in the GO, has directed the respective district administration and police machinery to identify “designated places away from public roads for conduct of public meetings, which do not hamper the flow of traffic, public movement, emergency services, movement of essential commodities, etc.”

“The authorities should avoid permitting meetings of public roads. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances permission for public meetings may be considered, with reasons recorded in writing,” the Principal Secretary said.