New Delhi: In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government in its state assembly on Monday passed the state government’s resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council. As per updates, the assembly will send the resolution to the Central government for further process.

The development comes after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet earlier in the day approved the decision to abolish the legislative council. The move to abolish the Council came after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to pass in the Upper House of the state legislature two crucial Bills related to its plan of having three capitals for the state.

“The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is misusing its majority in the legislative council to halt the bills that have received majority voting in the legislative assembly,” the YSRCP said in a statement.

However, the Telugu Desam Party boycotted the assembly session against the abolishing of the council, alleging that the ruling party is poaching the MLCs.

Notably, the ruling YSR Congress Party is a minority in the 58-member Legislative Council as it has only nine members. With 28 members, the opposition TDP has upper hand in the Council.

The YSRCP further alleged that the TDP has politicised the two bills in council – Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and repealing of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). The YSRCP alleged that these two bills were already approved in the assembly.