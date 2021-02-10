Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat Phase-1 result: The Results were declared for 292 out of 296 sarpanch posts that went to polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Anakapalle revenue division in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Results are pending on two seats in Anakapalli Mandal, one seat each in Chodavaram and Kasimkot Mandals. Also Read - AP SEC Launches New Mobile App For Lodging Complaints Over Panchayat Polls; YSRC Questions Move

Besides panchayats, elections were held to elect 20,157 ward members. In the first phase, elections were to be held for 3,249 panchayats but 525 had already been unanimously elected and no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district.

As per State Election Commission, a total of 44 candidates were unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of the Anakapalle revenue division.

“The highest number of unanimous sarpanch candidates was seven in Rambilli Mandal, followed by six in Butchayyapeta, five each in Atchutapuram, Cheedikada and K Kotapadu Mandals, four in V Madugula, three each in Chodavaram and Munagapaka, two each in Devarapalli, Kasimkota and Elamanchili and there were no unanimous candidates in Anakapalle Mandal,” said SEC.

The first phase of polling recorded 84.23 per cent voting.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21.