New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a Dalit man was beaten while his head and moustache shaved by two cops in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Sunday night. The victim, Prasad, was later rushed to the Rajahmundry government hospital for a treatment, a report by News18 said.

According to the report, a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended following the incident. Further, a case was also registered against Prasad for stopping the truck of a local YSRCP leader.

The victim has alleged that a truck was trying to move through the street while his family was performing last rites of their relative. They urged the truck to stop and wait until the end of the rites, which led to an argument between both the parties.

Prasad said that the next day cops came to take him to the police station for a probe. He claimed that he was punched and thrashed with a belt, while a barber was called to tonsure his head and moustache.

In a tweet, opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu questioned why Andhra Pradesh cops have “become toys in the hands of corrupt ruling partymen”.

“Jungle Raj has returned to AP. Vara Prasad’s head was tonsured by leaders belonging to YCP in East Godavari District’s Seethanagaram Police Station. All this happened in the presence of policemen who heckled and beat the man to pulp, destroying the self-esteem of a Dalit man.”

“His only mistake was to question the illegal sand mining in the region. What is happening to AP policemen? Why have they become toys in the hands of corrupt ruling partymen? This is a serious violation of rights.

“Telugu Desam will stand with Vara Prasad and make sure those responsible for this barbarian act be strictly punished,” he said in a series of tweets.