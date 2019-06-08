New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday occupied his office in the State Secretariat in Amravati. After occupying his office, Jagan signed three files relating to enhancement of salaries of Aasha workers to Rs 10,000, construction of Anantapur Express Highway and renewal of insurance for journalists.

Jagan, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had been functioning from his residence after taking oath on May 30.

He reached the Secretariat at 8.39 AM to a warm welcome by senior officials and senior leaders of his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Jagan Reddy entered his office amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of Hindu priests. After performing various rituals, he occupied his chamber.

Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, officials in Chief Minister’s Office and secretaries of various departments welcomed the Chief Minister.

Reddy’s cabinet ministers are expected to take oath at 11.49 AM. Reddy has decided to appoint five deputy CMs under him in a full 25-member Cabinet. The CM made the announcement yesterday while addressing newly-elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party.

Notably, this will be the highest ever number of deputy chief ministers in the state. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, there were two deputy CMs in the state one each from, Kapu and BC communities. If reports are to be believed, the deputy CMs will hail from five different regions of Andhra Pradesh — Rayalaseema, Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari and Vizag.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy’s YSR Congress Party got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.