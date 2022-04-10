Amravati: The new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to swear in at 11.31 am on Monday, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. To recall, Reddy had earlier handed over the final list of the 19 Ministers who were dropped from the Cabinet to the Governor.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Score: Russell Gets Pant, Warner Key For Final Flourish

Most likely seven to 10 ministers from the previous cabinet will be retained. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy "happily" welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the YSRCP chief, he claimed that as part of preperation of upcoming state elections in 2024, it is a welcome move.

After finishing the final Cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, all 24 Cabinet Ministers submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday. The new ministers will take oath on April 11, as per sources.

In the current cabinet, there are five deputy CMs. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state. Currently, the five Deputy CMs represent Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.

Also, there are 11 Ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from OBC, five from SC, and one each from ST and Muslim communities.

(With ANI Inputs)