Andhra SHOCKER: Policeman Guns Down Wife, 2 Daughters Before Shooting Self To Death

Venkateswarlu, a 55-year-old Head Constable in the Andhra Pradesh Police, gunned down his wife and two daughters and later shot himself to death at his home.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a policeman allegedly fatally shot his wife and two teenage daughters before shooting himself to death in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, Venkateswarlu, a 55-year-old Head Constable in the Andhra Pradesh Police, gunned down his wife and two daughters and later shot himself to death at his home. They said the incident came to light on Thursday morning and police recovered a suicide note from the 1993 batch policeman’s house.

An official said the shocking murder-suicide was a result of financial issues which the family was battling since Venkateswarlu had lost his savings in the stock market trade.

“His name is Venkateswarlu and he was working as a writer in Kadapa two town police station. He worked till 11 pm last night (Wednesday) and took a pistol and some rounds from the police station and went to his house,” Kadapa sub-divisional police officer Md. Sharif told news agency PTI.

The officer said that Venkateswarlu’s eldest daughter, around 20 years of age was doing her first year of graduation, while the younger one was in 10th standard, adding that the constable’s wife was around 45 years old.

According to sources, the head constable was believed to have lost money in stock market trading and was also battling some family problems.

Police are in the process of registering a case and have already begun the investigation, including Kadapa superintendent of police Siddarth Kaushal visiting Venkateswarlu’s house.

Delhi ACP shoots self dead

In a related incident, a top ranking police officer allegedly died by suicide at his home in Bhogal area of southeast Delhi on Wednesday. A Delhi Police spokesperson said that Anil Kumar Sisodia, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Headquarters, shot himself dead, barely two days after his wife’s death.

Anil Kumar Sisodia was posted as ACP headquarters in southwest district. He shot himself using a personal revolver, police said, adding Sisodia’s wife had died on Monday.

They said that Sisodia’s body was discovered on Wednesday evening after staff of southwest district reached his home in Masjid Lane, Bhogal as he was not responding to calls and messages being sent to him.

(With PTI inputs)

