New Delhi: The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday raised liquor prices by 50 percent, taking the total overall hike in the price of liquor to 75%. The revised rates will come into effect from today afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

The price hike has been imposed to discourage alcohol consumption, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government had imposed a 'special corona fee' on alcohol sale . Issuing an order, the Finance Department imposed the fee, describing it as the 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption "off" the premises.

“The Delhi government has levied a Special Corona Fee — 70 per cent of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) — on all categories of liquor from the consumer at the Point of Sale by the retail vend licensees for consumption off the premises, which will be further reimbursed to the Government,” the order signed by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) said.