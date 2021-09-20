Amravati: Winning 502 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 5998 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has registered a landslide victory in the local body elections held on April 8. The party has also secured a huge number of constituencies at the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) level by registering victory in 5,998 constituencies out of 10047.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election Results: Counting Of Votes Underway

On the other hand, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party which was trying to regain its lost ground has won only 826 Mandal constituencies and six Zilla Parishad constituencies. Meanwhile, 126 candidates were elected unanimously.

With this victory, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has gained the majority at all levels—from Parliamentary, Assembly, municipal, to panchayat.

Earlier, the results were scheduled for April 10. But the Andhra Pradesh High Court had stalled the counting processwhile hearing petitions of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

However, last week, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Chief Justice AK Goswami and also comprising Justice J Umadevi allowed the AP government to take up the counting of votes polled in the Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections.

In March 2020, the YSRCP had won 2,271 MPTC and 126 ZPTC seats unopposed. The TDP had bagged 100 MPTCs unanimously.