New Delhi: All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for elections held for 571 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and 45 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) in Andhra Pradesh. The counting will start at 8 am and a final result is expected to be declared by the evening. Authorities have also imposed Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to avoid any untoward incident. The entire process of counting of votes would be videographed.

“I want to ensure that the entire district administration is involved and the counting personnel should be thorough with all the procedures, like identifying a valid vote etc. Adequate security should be provided when the ballot boxes are transported from strong rooms to counting halls. Security should be beefed up in sensitive areas,’’ The Hindu quoted State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney as saying.

Earlier, the results were scheduled for April 10. But the Andhra Pradesh High Court had stalled the counting process following petitions filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

