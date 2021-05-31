New Delhi: Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 10. The decision to continue the restrictions was taken after a review of the current COVID-19 scenario in the state. Also Read - Which States Have Extended Lockdown, Which Have Eased Covid-Related Restrictions? Complete List Here

Notably, the lockdown, which was first imposed on May 5 following the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, was supposed to end on May 31.