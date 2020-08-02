New Delhi: In the view of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, several district administrations decided to impose lockdown on Sunday. The state has so far not announced a complete shutdown after Unlock 1 began in June. But the number of cases in the past three days has become a cause of concern as Andhra Pradesh has now surpassed Delhi in the number of total cases. Only medical stores and medical services will remain open in Anantapur today. As Section 144 has been imposed in the district, action will be taken against people in groups moving anywhere across the district. Also Read - COVID Tally in India Crosses 17 Lakh-Mark, 54,736 Positive Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours

West Godavari too announced a curfew on Sunday with police personnel appealing to local people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - COVID Impact: GST Collection Drops 14% to Rs 87,422 cr in July

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a sharp rise in the numbers related to COVID-19 in less than a fortnight. The state reported its first coronavirus case on March 12. On June 14, it recorded only 10,000 cases. On July 20, the tally crosses 50,000. But on August 1, it stood at 1,50,209. Also Read - Collapsing Health Infrastructure Amid Pandemic? This COVID+ Man Had to Sit on Dharna at Bihar Hospital

In just the last 13 days, the state registered a staggering 96,485 cases with 39,912 coming in only the past four days.

The government has maintained that the increase in cases was due to more number of tests being conducted. It has also blamed the opening of the border.

Incidentally, East Godavari was the first to cross the 10,000 cases mark on July 23 and has since added 11,233, the largest in the state thus far, though other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam are fast catching up.

(With Agency Inputs)