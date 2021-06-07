The Andhra Pradesh government has extended ongoing statewide lockdown till June 20. However, some relaxations will be provided in the curfew restrictions. Earlier, the lockdown in Andhra Pradesh was extended till June 10. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: BIG Update On Practical Exams, Evaluation Students MUST Know

As part of the fresh guidelines, timings for relaxation in the curfew hours will be from 6 am to 2 pm.

Further, government offices will be allowed function from 8 am to 2 pm.