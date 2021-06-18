Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Friday extended covid-19 curfew/lockdown in the state till June 30 but gave a four-hour additional relaxation in the timings. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan today. According to the latest COVID-19 guidelines, the curfew will remain in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown Extended Till June 20 With Relaxations. Check Guidelines

“Curfew hours have been relaxed from morning 6 a.m. to evening 6 p.m.,” said an official statement on Friday. “From 6 p.m., curfew will be definitely implemented,” said the statement.

Following these changes, the state will witness 12 hours of relaxation and 12 hours of curfew hours.

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

Andhra Pradesh lockdown: What’s shut/what’s open

All shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

In the East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 update

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,151 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday. The infection positivity rate from 1.02 lakh tests in a day turned out to 5.9 per cent. While 7,728 patients recovered from the disease, another 58 succumbed in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The active caseload in the state now fell below the 70,000-mark to 69,831, The state’s overall coronavirus count touched 18,32,902 while the recoveries stood at 17,50,904 and toll at 12,167.