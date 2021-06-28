Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed curfew in 8 districts of the state where the COVID positivity rate is less than 5 percent from 6 AM to 9 PM. According to the latest guidelines issued by the government the liquor shops, restaurants, and other shops will be closed from 9 pm. The curfew in the state will continue from 9 pm to 6 am. Also Read - APPSC Recruitment News: Andhra Pradesh Scraps Interview Process For Public Service Exams

It is important to note that the relaxation will be in effect from July 1-7. However, Curfew relaxation will not be in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts. There Curfew relaxation will be from 6 AM to 6 PM only, notified the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Also Read - As Delta Plus Variant Emerges In Multiple Cities, Centre Asks States To Intensify Containment Measures