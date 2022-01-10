New Delhi: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be imposed between 11 PM to 5 AM, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed. Besides, the new guidelines restrict attendance at indoor events to 100 people and 200 at outdoor functions. Moreover, theatres have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity to break the chain of the transmission.Also Read - India Logs Nearly 1.80 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, 146 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Surges to 4,033

Check Full List of Restrictions in Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Theatres, cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Not more than 100 people allowed in indoor public gatherings.

Not more than 200 allowed at outdoor gatherings.

Penalty of Rs 100 for not wearing mask to be strictly enforced.

The fresh restrictions come as Andhra Pradesh logged 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after September 24, 2021.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state also reported 140 recoveries and two more deaths. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths. Chittoor district registered the highest 254 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 196, Anantapuramu 138, Krishna 117, Guntur 104, and SPS Nellore 103.

East Godavari reported 93, Vizianagaram 83 and Srikakulam 55 cases while the remaining four districts added less than 40 new cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.