Covid Update: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday eased restrictions in the state and lifted night curfew. The state’s week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45%, according to the health department. However, the state has urged people to follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will continue.Also Read - West Bengal Permits Reopening of All Primary and Upper Primary Schools from February 16

Further, the Chief Minister directed officials to continue the fever survey and told them to conduct tests for those with symptoms. Also, he stressed on achieving 100 percent vaccination in the state. Also Read - Assam Lifts Mandatory COVID Testing on Arrival at Airports From Feb 15, Check Details Here

According to officials, Covid cases that saw an increasing trend since the first week of January are now on the decline. The rate of active cases in the state has fallen to 0.82 percent. The active caseload, which was 1,00,622 during the previous review meeting last week, decreased to 18,929 on Monday. Also Read - Sikkim Travel Update: State Rules Out All Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

India on Monday reported 34,113 fresh coronavirus infections that took its tally to 4,26,65,534, while active cases dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, according to Union health ministry data. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,16,77,641. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.