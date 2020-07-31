New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a total of nine people have died after allegedly consuming sanitiser instead of liquor in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. It has been reported that the deceased have been consuming sanitiser for the past ten days. Police said that they are sending the sanitiser stocks (being sold in the area) for examination. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Iconic KR Market, Kalasipaiya Market to Remain Closed Till August 31

“3 beggars, 3 rickshaw pullers and 3 hamalis (porters) consumed sanitiser instead of liquor. One died during treatment, others lost their lives in sleep”, said DSP K Prakasa Rao. Also Read - Unlock 3 Guidelines: What's Open And What's Not From August 1

Speaking about the incident, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the people had been consuming sanitiser for the past few days, mixing it with water and soft drinks. “We are also investigating whether they laced the sanitiser with any other toxic substances,” he added.

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases, the district has been under lockdown, thus liquor shops have also been shut since the past few days.