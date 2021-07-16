Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of the COVID third wave, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued precautionary guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations and said the prayers will not be performed in eidgahs or at open places and should be offered in the mosques with 50 per cent occupancy to avoid large congregations.Also Read - Himanta Biswa Sarma Govt Makes Big Announcement For Passengers Travelling To Assam | Read Order Here

In the fresh guidelines, the state government said that if needed, then the prayers can be conducted subsequently/separately for Musallies/individuals in other spells. Wearing masks is mandatory and no one shall be allowed without masks, the order stated. Also Read - Test, Track, Treat And Teeka: PM Modi's Advice to States With High COVID Positivity Rate | Top Points

As per the guidelines, every devotee coming to the Masjid for prayers is advised to perform Wudu at home and bring his own prayer mat. The order further stated that the management of the Masjid shall keep sufficient number of sanitisers. Also Read - Premature to Rule Out Potential Link Between Covid & Lab Leak: WHO Chief

The state government said that the management of the Masjid shall keep sufficient number of sanitizers at the entry point and before the entry/exit to the mosque, hands shall be cleaned with sanitisers or soaps.

Full list of guidelines here:

Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 19.32 lakh as 2,526 positives were added afresh on Thursday. With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498.

The gross toll touched 13,081 as 24 fresh fatalities were reported in a day, according to the latest bulletin. The state now has 25,526 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

East Godavari logged 404, Chittoor 391, Prakasam 308, Krishna 269, West Godavari 235, SPS Nellore 210, Guntur 178, Kadapa 157 and Visakhapatnam 119 fresh cases in a day.

Prakasam reported six more fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor four, Guntur, SPS Nellore and West Godavari two each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours.