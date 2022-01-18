Andhra Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in the state from 11 PM to 5 Am till January 31. In a fresh directive, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government said the rules will come into effect immediately. In the order, the state government said that during the night curfew, all establishments except hospitals and essential services will be closed.Also Read - Recovered From Omicron? 5 Long Covid-19 Symptoms You Should Watch Out For

Last week, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and had asked the officials to impose a night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Moreover, the chief minister had also directed the officials to take appropriate precautions in changing the prescription for Covid in the wake of the new variant Omicron. He had also asked officials to make changes in home isolation kits accordingly.

Apart from strengthening ‘104’ call centre, he had asked the officials to ensure that calls are attended to immediately. The chief minister instructed officials to prepare one Covid Care Centre in each constituency.

Latest guidelines here:

The night curfew will continue to be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM till January 31.

During this time, the cinema halls and other public places will operate at 50 per cent capacity only.

For the public gatherings, the state government allowed only 100 people to attend and 200 people for outdoor gatherings.

Corona cases: The active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 30,000 mark to reach 30,182 on Monday as 4,108 fresh positives were added in the state. In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, 22,882 samples were tested, which turned a positivity rate of about 19 per cent, a four per cent rise over Sunday.

Visakhapatnam district reported 1,018 and Chittoor 1,004 fresh infections. West Godavari registered 46 and Kurnool 85 while the remaining nine added between 100 and 350 new cases each in a day.