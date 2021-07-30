Amaravati: Taking preventive measures to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday extended the night curfew in the state by two week till August 14. As per the order, the night curfew will be in place from 10 PM to 6 AM.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: New CM Bommai Hints at Imposing Strict Measures As COVID Cases Rise

The order from the state government stated that the government took several steps to check the spread of COVID-19 with focus on testing, tracing and treating the infected persons and on vaccination and instilling Covid- appropriate behaviour among the people. Also Read - Delta Variant May Spread Like Chickenpox, Cause More Severe Infection Than Other Forms of COVID-19: Reports

The decision to extend the night curfew was taken during the state cabinet meeting after holding a review meeting over the COVID situation in the state. Also Read - After Kerala, Another Southern State Witnesses Steep Spike In Covid Cases

The state government said that the punitive action is contemplated against those violating the instructions, under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section.188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

Corona cases: The active coronavirus case count increased by 280 in Andhra Pradesh as 1,807 recoveries were reported against 2,107 fresh infections in the 24 hours. The state also reported 20 more Covid-19 deaths in a day.

The state’s Covid-19 chart now showed 19,62,049 total positives, 19,27,438 recoveries and 13,332 deaths. The active caseload increased to 21,279, the bulletin said.

Chittoor topped by reporting 392 fresh cases, followed by East Godavari with 316 and Krishna 303. SPS Nellore added 242, Prakasam 200, Guntur 193 and Visakhapatnam 163 new cases while the remaining six districts logged less than 70 each.

Krishna had six fresh fatalities, Chittoor and Prakasam four each, while six other districts had one Covid-19 death each in a day.