Hyderabad: Keeping in view the declining cases of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government has relaxed the lockdown guidelines and has also eased the curfew timing in the state. Issuing fresh order, the state government said that all commercial establishments will be shut by 9 PM and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 PM till 6 AM.

The decision was taken during the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the meeting, the state government made it mandatory for every individual to wear face masks, and a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing masks in public places. However, if any shops and establishments violate the guidelines, they will be asked to close down for 2-3 days.

Moreover, the state government has also asked the authorities to impose fines based on the photographs and asked to set up a WhatsApp number for sending photos of violators of Covid normal.

Guidelines:

The Chief Minister also asked the state to enforce Section 144 across the State to contain the spread of Covid-19, by restricting the mass gatherings. The CM said a physical distance of five feet between individuals should be maintained in all public places and establishments. The chief minister instructed the authorities to conduct tests in a focussed manner. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants.

East and West Godavari districts will benefit from the latest relaxations as all other districts were already enjoying them. Last Monday, Covid curfew was relaxed till 10 PM in all the other 11 districts, considering their Covid positivity rate being less than 5 per cent, unlike the Godavari districts.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,567 fresh cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours. The latest bulletin said 3,034 patients had recovered from the infection while 18 more succumbed in the state.

The gross positives now rose to 19,26,988, recoveries to 18,87,236 and toll 13,042. The active caseload dropped to 26,710, the bulletin added.

In 24 hours, East Godavari logged 356, Prakasam 351, Chittoor 300, West Godavari 279, Guntur and Krishna 269 each, SPS Nellore 244 and Visakhapatnam 199 fresh cases. The remaining five districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kurnool registering just 18.

Guntur had four fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Chittoor and SPS Nellore three each, Prakasam, East and West Godavari two each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in a day. Five districts did not report any Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours.