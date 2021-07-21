Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has extended the existing night curfew in the state for another week in view of the Coronavirus situation. The decision came after Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a Covid-19 review meeting at his Tadepalli camp office on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to ramp up the vaccination drive and prepare for a possible third wave of Coronavirus which may strike India in the coming months.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,998 Deaths in 24 Hours After Maharashtra Adds Backlog Fatalities

Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: What’s Open, What’s Shut

The night curfew will begin from 10 p.m. and will last till 6 a.m.

All commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m.

However, there will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all business activities can be carried out during these relaxed hours.

Wearing face masks, particularly in business establishments and markets, will be vigorously enforced, the government said.

Everyone in shops and business establishments, be it the staff or customers, should necessarily wear facial masks. “Impose heavy fines on shopkeepers where this is violated. If required, order closure of such shops for 2-3 days,” the Chief Minister had said in an order dated July 12, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Latest Covid-19 Tally

The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged 2,498 new Covid cases, raising the state’s overall tally over 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,843.

As many as 2,201 more people recovered from the disease in the same time span, raising the state’s total number of recoveries over 19 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 481, Prakasam (336), West Godavari (326), Krishna (263), Chittoor (245), Nellore (233), Guntur (181), Visakhapatnam (179), Anantapur (73), Kadapa (68), Srikakulam (56), Vizianagaram (33) and Kurnool (24).