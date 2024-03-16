Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: Voting On May 13, Result On This Date | Check Phase-Wise Dates

The Election Commission has announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections. It has informed that the general election in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh election date for Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. It also simultaneously announced the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). During the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Sharma informed that polling for Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Sharma alsoc said that on this term a total of 1.84 crore voters are going to vote for the first time. Talking about the women voters, he said that the total number of women voters are 47.1 crore who are going to cast their vote in this term. The results will be announced on June 4.

