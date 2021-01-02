East Godavari: The idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara at the Ganesh temple of Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was vandalized on Friday morning, police said. Also Read - Even Gods Feel Cold? Ram Lalla & Other Idols Provided With Blankets & Heater as Winter Chill Intensifies in Ayodhya

This comes just three days after the desecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ramateertham village under Vizianagaram district.

“The incident took place between 3 am and 5 am on Friday. Our policemen were patrolling in the area till 3 am. Nothing happened till that time,” said Three Town Police Station Circle Inspector Durga Prasad.

He said, “However, the temple priest who came at around 5 am found the idol in broken condition. The incident occurred at the Ganesh temple.”

“A statue of Lord Subrahmanyeswara has been erected on the temple premises. It seems to be the work of some miscreants,” he added.

He further said, “Though there are CCTV cameras, their position is not towards this idol. We have been checking the CCTV camera footage, but it is not of much use.”

The police have filed a case under sections 448, 427, 295 and 153(3) of IPC the probe is under way.

Local TDP leader Ganni Krishna is trustee of the temple.

(With ANI inputs)