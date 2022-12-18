Andhra Pradesh Man Injects Wife with HIV As He Looks For ‘Reasonable Excuse’ To Divorce Her

According to the victim, she got to know about it when she went for a health check-up.

Vijayawada: A 40-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh has been detained by the police for allegedly injecting his wife with HIV-laced blood with the intent to use this as a ploy to divorce her. According to a TOI report, the accused was in search of a “reasonable excuse” to divorce her wife, hence he plotted this plan to get her HIV positive.

On Friday, Tadepalli police registered a case and detained M Charan, 40, for questioning after his wife filed a complaint against him.

According to the victim, she got to know about it when she went for a health check-up. In her statement to the police, the victim said that this was a ploy of her husband as he took her to a quack stating he would give injection for good health. The couple has a daughter.

The victim claimed that their relationship was good prior to 2018 when her husband started harassing her for additional dowry and insisting that she bear a male child. She also alleged that her husband had an extramarital relationship with a 21-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, due to which he had started harassing and forcing her to divorce him.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that she came to know that she was HIV positive when she went to the hospital recently for a health check-up. She said when questioned, her husband told her that she may have contracted HIV during pregnancy.