New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Ongole town for four days and was abandoned in the bus stand, stated a report. After the 17-year-old girl gained consciousness, she reported her ordeal to the police. The matter came to light on Sunday.

The minor had admitted her sick father at a private hospital in Vijayawada on June 10, stated the Ongole Taluka police. While she stayed in the city, she befriended a boy named Ramu. The girl and the youngster had exchanged their phone numbers. Soon the girl went back to her village after her father’s treatment got over.

The incident took place on June 16 when the girl had gone to Ongole to meet Ramu. Since she could not reach him on the phone, she waited for him at the bus stand. As she was waiting, she was offered a stay at home by one Balaji who was a shopkeeper in the town. The victim, who is a native of Nellapadu village in Guntur, was reportedly taken to Sundaraiah Bhavan locality and there she was raped by six men in a room which includes Balaji and his friends.

As per a report by Times of India, four of the accused have been taken into custody. Police are yet to nab two more accused. Meanwhile, Circle Inspector M Laxman reportedly said that accused Balaji had abandoned the girl at the bus stand in the wee hours of Friday.