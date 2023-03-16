Top Recommended Stories

  • Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Counting Begins
Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Polling was held for three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities constituencies in the state on March 16. All the three local authorities' constituencies Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool had registered more than 95 percent polling.

Updated: March 16, 2023 8:38 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Counting for biennial elections in Andra Pradesh will take place on March 16. Polling was held for three graduate seats (one from north Andhra, two from Rayalaseema), two teachers (Rayalaseema), and four MLC seats from the local bodies constituencies in West Godavari district, and one each from Srikakulam and Kurnool local bodies constituencies on March 13. There are two candidates in fray from Srikakulam local bodies seat, followed by three in Kurnool, and six for the two seats in West Godavari district local bodies constituencies. The ruling YSRC has fielded candidates for four local bodies constituencies and three graduates constituencies, while backing independent candidates for the two teachers’ constituencies.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: TDP candidates in 3 graduates constituencies

    Opposition TDP has put up candidates for the three graduates constituencies, while supporting Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidates in the two teachers’ constituencies.

    The BJP, which holds the north Andhra graduates constituency MLC post, is seeking a re-election from there.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Voting percentage recorded in Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool

    All the three local authorities’ constituencies Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool have registered more than 95 percent polling with West Godavari recording the highest at 98.46 percent.

    Likewise, graduates’ constituencies in Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam have recorded a polling percentage of 60 while it is 65 percent in Prakasam Nellore Chittoor for the same constituencies.

    Similarly, Kadapa Anantapur Kurnool graduates constituencies have recorded a polling percentage of 66 percent while the same districts under the category of teachers’ constituencies have seen a polling percentage of 89 percent.

    While Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor teachers’ constituencies registered a polling percentage of 85 percent.

Published Date: March 16, 2023 7:52 AM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 8:38 AM IST

