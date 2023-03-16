Home

Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Counting Begins

Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Polling was held for three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities constituencies in the state on March 16. All the three local authorities' constituencies Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool had registered more than 95 percent polling.

Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Counting for biennial elections in Andra Pradesh will take place on March 16. Polling was held for three graduate seats (one from north Andhra, two from Rayalaseema), two teachers (Rayalaseema), and four MLC seats from the local bodies constituencies in West Godavari district, and one each from Srikakulam and Kurnool local bodies constituencies on March 13. There are two candidates in fray from Srikakulam local bodies seat, followed by three in Kurnool, and six for the two seats in West Godavari district local bodies constituencies. The ruling YSRC has fielded candidates for four local bodies constituencies and three graduates constituencies, while backing independent candidates for the two teachers’ constituencies.

