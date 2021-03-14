Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for AP Municipal Election 2021 is underway. Notably, polling for 12 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/nagar panchayats took place earlier this month. The 12 municipal corporations include Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Vijayawada. The results in these civic bodies will be considered a virtual referendum on the contentious state capital issue. The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Polls is witnessing a tight contest among YSRCP, the TDP and the BJP. While the TDP wants to prove the ruling party has lost all credibility because of alleged misgovernance, the ruling YSRCP is relying on its welfare agenda. As per early trends, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress is all set to sweep the Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Srikakulam Reports 71.52% Voting Till 5pm

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election LATEST UPDATES:

11:05 AM: YSRCP wins 31 wards in Dhone municipality, TOI reported.

11:00 AM: Over 63% polling was recorded in the Andhra Pradesh municipal election held on March 10.

10:57 AM: As per early trends, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress is all set to sweep the Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls.