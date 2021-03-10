Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway across Andhra Pradesh as elections of urban local bodies (ULBs) – 71 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats and 12 municipal corporations are being held. As many as 78.71 lakh eligible voters are eligible to vote in today’s AP Municipal Elections 2021. The stakes are very high in AP ULB elections 2021 for the YSRC and the TDP as the main opposition wants to prove the ruling party has lost all credibility because of alleged misgovernance, while the former is banking heavily on its welfare agenda. All eyes are on three major Municipal Corporations – Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as the outcome in these civic bodies will virtually be seen as a virtual referendum on the contentious state capital issue. Counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021 will take place on March 14. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader And Former CM Chandrababu Naidu Detained

Here are all the LIVE updates from AP Municipal Elections 2021:

8.05 am: Voting begins for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections.