Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway across Andhra Pradesh as elections of urban local bodies (ULBs) – 71 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats and 12 municipal corporations are being held. As many as 78.71 lakh eligible voters are eligible to vote in today’s AP Municipal Elections 2021. The stakes are very high in AP ULB elections 2021 for the YSRC and the TDP as the main opposition wants to prove the ruling party has lost all credibility because of alleged misgovernance, while the former is banking heavily on its welfare agenda. All eyes are on three major Municipal Corporations – Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as the outcome in these civic bodies will virtually be seen as a virtual referendum on the contentious state capital issue. Counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021 will take place on March 14. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader And Former CM Chandrababu Naidu Detained

Here are all the LIVE updates from AP Municipal Elections 2021:

5 PM: 68.39 percent polling was recorded in Vizianagaram district. Among all in Vizianagaram district, Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat was reported highest polling percentage of 79.68 percent followed by Parvathipuram Municipality 74.43 percent, Bobbili Municipality 73.14 percent, Salur Municipality 72.75 percent and Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation was reported 64.5 percent.

4: 45 PM: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife on Wednesday cast their votes in the state municipal elections. They cast their votes at the CVR Government High School polling booth near Raj Bhavan.

3: 15 PM: Till 3 PM, 47.10% votes polled in Vizag city, 58.34% voting in Vizianagaram district, 63.89% voting in Narsipatnam municipality, 59.9% votes polled in Srikakulam district.

2.30 pm: Total 46.46 per cent voter turnout recorded in Vizianagaram till 1pm.

1.25 pm: Visakhapatnam records 36% polling till 1 pm.

12.15 am: 22.22 per cent voter turnout recorded in Visakhapatnam till 11am.

11.25 am: 36.87 per cent voter turnout recorded in East Godavari district till 11 am.

11.15 am: 25.6 per cent voter turnout recorded in Srikakulam district till 11 am.

10.40 am: Total 10.92 per cent average voter turnout recorded in Kurnool district till 9 am.

10.30 am: Vijayawada municipal corporation election: Only 9.10 per cent voter turnout registered till 9 am

10.15 am: Total 16.27 per cent voter turnout recorded in East Godavari district till 9 am.

10.00 am: Total 8.89 per cent votes polled in Visakhapatnam till 9 am.

8.05 am: Voting begins for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections.