Vijayawada: In yet another tragic incident related to mobile or online games, an Andhra teenager allegedly committed suicide after his friends mocked him for losing in the game of PUBG, reported news agency IANS. The incident was reported from Machilipatnam town of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday. The 16-year-old reportedly felt humiliated after his friends mocked him when he lost the online game. He came home and allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan.Also Read - Lucknow Park Turns Into Haven For PUBG Enthusiasts, Most Families Unaware Of The Consequences

The deceased boy is son of Shantiraj, a local leader of Congress party and was addicted to playing PUBG. He played the game with his friends on Sunday in which he lost. His friends ridiculed him and he felt so humiliated that he took the extreme step. Police shifted the body for post mortem and took up investigation. Also Read - Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: 178 People Affected, Many Fall Unconscious And Suffer Vomiting; CM Orders Probe

District Congress president Tantia Kumari, who consoled the boy’s family, later demanded that the state and the central government should ban PUBG-like games as it is claiming lives. PUBG was banned in the country in 2019 but it recently made a comeback with a different name. Also Read - Telangana Formation Day: All You Need To Know About Telangana's History

Violence, crime related to online games on rise across country

Lucknow

Last week, in Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother using the licensed pistol of his father, who is in the Army, because she stopped him from playing online games like PUBG. The boy hid her body inside their house for three days using room freshener to mask the smell, according to UP Police. He also threatened his 10-year-old sister that he would kill her if she told anyone about the murder, police said.

Bengaluru

In April, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline and claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. The authorities later found it to be a hoax. Boy’s motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game.

(Based on IANS inputs)