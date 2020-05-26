Andhra Pradesh News: In what may bring some cheers to the world’s richest temple board, which was struggling to pay the salaries of its staff during the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government has stalled the decision of auctioning 50 properties of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The decision was taken by the Board of TTD Trustees which was constituted by the previous government. “Keeping in view the sentiments of the devotees, the government hereby directs TTD to re-examine the issue in consultation with different stakeholders like religious elders, opinion makers, a section of devotees etc., to ascertain whether these properties can be used by TTD for the construction of temple, dharma pracharam and other religious activities. Till the finalisation of the matter stated above, the proposed disposal of 50 properties by TTD is hereby kept in abeyance,” the government order, issued on Monday, said. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Latest News: APSRTC Lays Off Over 6,200 Contract Employees

Coinciding with this, about 2.4 lakh ‘Tirupati laddus’ of the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala were sold on the first day of sales at a subsidised price in headquarters of 12 districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Rescue Operations on War Footing, Death Toll May Rise | What we Know so Far

Observing all Covid-19 guidelines in the presence of local government machinery, the devotees queued up at TTD marriage halls and TTD Information Centres for the sacred prasadam. Also Read - After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Government Hikes Liquor Prices- Here's How Much You Have to Pay From Today

The whole stock of laddus was sold within a few hours in the districts of the state. The laddu, which is priced at Rs 50 each, was sold at Rs 25 as a token of gift to the devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The entry of devotees to the more than 2,000-year-old temple that used to draw tens of thousands from across the country every day during normal times has been barred since March 20 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The TTD (Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom) that governs the hill shrine is awaiting the nod of governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana to transport the laddus to devotees in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad during the lockdown.

(With Agency Inputs)