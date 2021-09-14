Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to extent the night curfew in the state till September 30. According to the reports, the decision was taken after a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Schools to Reopen from This Date As Covid Cases Dip | Deets Inside

The current night curfew timings in Andhra Pradesh are from 11 pm to 6 am.

Not more than 150 persons will be allowed at marriages, functions and religious events.

Following Covid appropriate behaviour was a must at all congregations.

Any violation will attract action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

Another 1,125 cases were added to Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally, pushing it up to 20,31,974 on Tuesday. Recoveries increased to 20,03,543 as 1,356 more people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.

The overall coronavirus toll touched 14,019 as nine more succumbed in a day. The active caseload has come down to 14,412, the bulletin added. Chittoor district continued to report higher number of cases, adding 210 it to its tally. SPS Nellore registered 184, Krishna 164, West Godavari 161 and Prakasam 110 in 24 hours.

The remaining eight districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging one and seven respectively. Krishna district saw three more COVID-19 deaths, West Godavari two, East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.