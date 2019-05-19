Assembly Elections 2019: The Exit Poll results for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where Assembly Elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, will be out shortly. Several pollsters namely, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-C Voter, ABP-Neilson, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, among others will predict who will win the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019. (Live Updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results)

The voting for Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In 2014, Assembly elections in the state were held between April 10 and 17. Back then, the BJD, which contested the elections from all the 147 Assembly seats emerged victorious in 117. The party is led by Naveen Patnaik. Meanwhile, the Congress party had bagged 16 seats, the BJP won 10 seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, 175 Assembly seats went to polls on April 11. The state is witnessing a tough contest between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI). In 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP, led by Chandrababu Naidu, had won 102 seats, while its then alliance partner BJP secured 4 seats. YSRCP emerged as the only opposition bagging 67 seats. Two independents were also elected.