Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Results: Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has emerged as the single largest party in the second phase of gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, 1594 seats have been won by YSRCP candidates. TDP backed candidates, on the other hand, have bagged 1038 seats so far. Meanwhile, BJP and its allies have managed to win 11 seats, while others including independent (IND) candidates have bagged 112 seats, reported Financial Express on Sunday. Notably, the counting of votes is underway and final results are expected to be out soon.

Panchayat polls in the state began on February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases. Elections will be held to elect 20,817ward members. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: SEC Issues Notification For First Phase of Local Body Polls

The second phase Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election that took place yesterday recorded 81.61 per cent voter turnout. With 86.93 per cent, Prakasam recorded the highest voters turnout. Also Read - Step up Vigil on Temple Attack 'Guerrilla Warfare': AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Officials

Though the elections were to be held for 3,328 panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected while no nominations were filed for three villages. As many as 7507 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 44.876 are in the fray for ward members.

The elections are held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols. A total of 29,304 polling stations were set up, out of which 5480 have been identified as sensitive and 4181 as hypersensitive. All necessary precautions are in place as per COVID-19 protocols amid tight security and PPE kits will be provided to infected voters.