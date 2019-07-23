Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 which, which reserves 75 per cent jobs for locals in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode.

By passing the act, the state has become the first in the country to reserve the biggest chunk of jobs for locals.

The new law also mandates that if a company doesn’t find necessary skills in locals then they will need to train them in association with the state government, a TOI report said. This way, no company will be able to hide behind the excuse of not finding skilled local labourers.

After the commencement of the act, the companies will also need to provide quarterly reports on local hiring.

“The act is both good and bad. Good because it gives an indication of the government’s policy to promote local hiring in the state. But the government has to ramp up its skill development centres in the state to train locals to be ready to be hired in manufacturing and IT companies,” a company official told TOI.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government also announced a similar policy which reserved 70 per cent of jobs to locals in companies depended on the state government for financial and other aid.