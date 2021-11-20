Amaravati: Incessant heavy rains have triggered flash floods in Andhra Pradesh, promoting rescue operations for the people caught in the spate. According to reports, at least 17 people have died so far and around a hundred people are still missing, who are suspected to have washed away in the floods. The heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: IRCTC Announces Special Trains to Avoid Christmas, New Year Rush; Bookings to Begin Today

Swollen rivers and rivulets caused a huge deluge in the districts, cutting off roads at some places and throwing life out of gear. In many places, roads turned into canals and swept vehicles away. Also Read - Kerala's Sabarimala Shrine to Remain Closed for Darshan Today Due to Heavy Rains

Three, including two children, were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Kadiri town of Anantapur district on Saturday. Officials said rescue work was on to save six persons trapped under the rubble. Also Read - 9 Including 4 Children Killed In House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

Here are the major developments that have taken place so far:

The Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel rescued tens of people caught in the flash floods on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.

The Chief Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday, the CMO said in a release.

Though the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta was re-opened for flight operations on Friday, the two ghat roads to Tirumala Hills remained shut.

The stairway leading to Tirumala from Alipiri suffered heavy damage due to landslips and flooding, shutting it down for pilgrims who normally trek the Hills. The Chief Minister asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials to make arrangements for free accommodation and food for the stranded pilgrims on the Hills.

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing.

In neighbouring Anantapuramu district, 10 people stranded in the Chitravati river flood at Veldurthi village were rescued by the Indian Air Force personnel, who specially flew in from Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka. The IAF team carried out a winching operation using a Mi-17 helicopter to rescue the ten people, who were stuck in a JCB.