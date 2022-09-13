Andhra Pradesh Rains Latest Update: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Andhra’s Srikakulam on Tuesday, triggering heavy flood in highways and residential colonies across the district. Videos shared on social media showed vehicles marooned and people wading through the knee-deep flooded streets in the district.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: City Witnesses Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara

One such video showed a car, submerged in water, being pushed by a group of men through a flooded stretch. Moreover, a man was also seen enjoying himself in the waters as others do the hard work of pushing. Also Read - Hot And Humid! Delhi Records 37.3 Degrees Celsius On Monday | Check IMD's Prediction For Tomorrow

In the last 24 hours, incessant rains have caused massive floods to several rivers in the district including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Bahuda and others although the situation was under control. Also Read - Odisha Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall From Sept 9-11, Landslides In Hilly Areas

Watch video of Srikakulam flood

Many of such rivers have been in the spate for the last one week after receiving huge inflow of water on September 13 with the downpour within Srikakulam district limits, apart from catchment areas of the neighbouring Odisha State.

As per updates, Nagavali river received 30,000 cusecs of water followed by Bahuda with 20,000 cusecs. Normal life in Srikakulam has come to a standstill due to heavy rains.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials in the meantime visited Pedapadu and other areas to review relief operations including improvement of drainage system.

According to IMD updates, Srikakulam town received 58.8mm rainfall by Tuesday morning and other areas including Gara mandal received the highest rainfall of 128.4mm followed by Polaki with 64.2mm.