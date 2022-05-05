Amaravati/New Delhi: In the list of politicians to make controversial comments, especially regarding women and rape, there has been a new addition. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha’s comments on a recent gang rape incident at Repalle Railway Station have sparked a massive row and rightly so.Also Read - Explained | Why India Is Facing Coal Shortage And How It Affects Power Supply?

In what sounded like an outrageous remark in favour of the rapists, the minister said that the accused had not come there with the intention to rape the woman. “They were drunk and they attacked the man to rob him. When she tried to save her husband, they pushed and tied her and in the process, something happened,” she said while talking to reporters. Vanitha also remarked that certain incidents happen unwittingly due to psychological reasons or poverty. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Paper Leak: Headmaster Among 10 Teachers Arrested in Sri Sathya Sai District

Her comments came after a woman was gang raped at Repalle Railway Station in Bapatla district on the night of April 30. Three persons, including a juvenile, attacked the man at the railway station and when her wife tried to save him, they pulled her aside and raped her. Police have arrested the accused. Also Read - Andhra Man Forced to Carry Dead Son on Bike For 90 Kms After Ambulance Demands Rs 20,000 | Watch

Not first such comments by the minister

This is the second time in recent days that the Home Minister has made controversial comments in the wake of increasing number of atrocities on women. She earlier had blamed mothers for not being responsible for the upbringing of their children. “Without the mothers fulfilling their responsibility, it’s not right to blame police or government for such incidents,” she had said.

2 gang rapes in less than as many weeks in AP

This was the second gang rape in less than two weeks. A mentally challenged woman was gang raped at government hospital in Vijayawada on April 19-20. The victim was confined to a room in the hospital and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by three contract employees of the hospital.

Opposition’s strong criticism

The Minister’s comments evoked strong criticism from the opposition parties. BJP’s state General Secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wondered how the Home Minister, being a woman, could make such reckless comments.

(With inputs from IANS)