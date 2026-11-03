Andhra school chainsaw attack update: Accused Hemanth’s leg amputated, minor girl taken off ventilator

Hemanth, the 21-year-old accused, underwent an emergency amputation procedure of his right leg on Tuesday, while the victim girl has been taken off ventilator support at a Bengaluru hospital.

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Andhra school chainsaw attack update: Accused Hemanth’s leg amputated, minor girl taken off ventilator | image; x

Andhra Pradesh School Chainsaw Attack: In the latest development in the chainsaw attack case, in which a Class 10 girl student sustained critical injuries after a man attacked her with a chainsaw on Saturday, the right leg of accused Hemanth was amputated on Tuesday. The amputation procedure was performed at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur. Additional Director of Medical Education and hospital superintendent Dr D Malleshwari stated that the accused’s right leg was amputated above the knee after he sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with police.

The good news is that the victim girl was slowly showing signs of recovery. Her treatment is underway at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Accused Hemanth’s Right Leg Amputated

According to Malleshwari, doctors at the government hospital had decided to amputate the injured leg of the accused after blood circulation stopped following the bullet wound. This had resulted in gangrene. Doctors stated that leaving the infected tissue untreated could be more severe and pose a serious threat to Hemanth’s life.

Notably, the amputation was performed by the government hospital at the court’s direction.

“Doctors also conducted another surgical procedure on Hemanth’s left leg after blood vessels in that limb were found to have been damaged,” Malleshwari said. The superintendent informed us that after the surgery, the accused was transferred to the Acute Medical Care (AMC) unit.

Serious Charges Against The Accused

Following Saturday’s incident in which Hemanth attacked the schoolgirl at Raptadu, the police filed serious charges against him. He has been booked under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequently, Section 118(1) of the BNS has also been invoked against him as he attacked the girl with a chainsaw. Section 333 of the BNS was added for barging into the school and attacking a student with a weapon.

“Further, a case has been registered under Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint filed by the injured student,” the police said.

The above-mentioned charges carry several penalties and imprisonment.

Schoolgirl Taken Off Ventilator

The victim girl, who suffered critical injuries in the attack, is showing positive signs of recovery. She is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to State Health and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar, the ventilator had been removed following a surgical procedure. The girl had started responding to doctors.

The Class 10 girl is able to speak a few words and she is responding gradually to doctors’ questions. Her condition is stable. A team of doctors are closely monitoring the girl.

“She is responding well to the nutritional support being administered through a feeding tube inserted through her nose. She was also given a blood transfusion due to anaemia,” the health minister said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.