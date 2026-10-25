Andhra Pradesh severe cyclonic storm: Alert for residents as IMD issues landfall, heavy rain warning for several districts

Andhra Pradesh has been put on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27.

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Andhra Pradesh severe cyclonic storm (Representational AI image)

Andhra Pradesh cyclone alert: In a matter of alert for the residents of Andhra Pradesh, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. Asking people to remain alert, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the weather system continues to develop over the Bay of Bengal. According to the managing director, a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning and is currently moving in a southeastward direction at a speed of 5 km/h. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update shared by the IMD regarding the severe cyclonic storm impacting Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh cyclone alert: Key details

Time of Location: October 27, 5:30 AM, Sunday Read more: Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: India on HIGH ALERT as storm moves towards Tamil Nadu –Puducherry coasts, NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

Current Position: Centred over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal

Movement Speed & Direction: Moving southeastwards at 5 km/h

Distance from key locations

Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands): ~440 km north-northwest

Visakhapatnam: ~880 km east-southeast

Kakinada: ~980 km east-southeast

Machilipatnam: ~1,080 km east

Bapatla: ~1,150 km east

“The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further in the coming days. People should remain extremely alert,” Jain said in an official release.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department said the depression is likely to move nearly southwards and strengthen into a deep depression on Sunday before gradually turning west-northwestwards.

The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27, it said.

The weather system is then likely to move northwestwards and strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 125 kmph and gusts of up to 140 kmph, the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anitha directed officials to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures in advance to prevent loss of life and property in view of the cyclone warning.

(With inputs from agencies)