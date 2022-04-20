Hyderabad: In a horrific incident reported from from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, a 13-year-old girl was gang raped by over 80 men over a period of 8 months. A police investigation revealed that the minor girl, forced into prostitution, was raped by 80 men in eight months at different brothels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She was rescued from Guntur on Tuesday.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: 15 Injured, 20 Held After Clash Between Two Communities During Hanuman Jayanti Procession

Police identified Sawarna Kumari as the main accused who forced the minor into prostitution. Notably, the minor victim was adopted by Sawarna Kumari, who had befriended her mother at a hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic in June 2021. After the girl's mother died due to Covid, the girl was taken away by the woman without her father's knowledge.

According to India Today, 10 people, including a B.Tech student were arrested for the heinous crime. Police have also arrested all 80 people involved in the crime and are on the lookout for more accused who are on the run