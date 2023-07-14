Home

News

India

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested For Impregnating 17-Yr-Old Stepdaughter, Raping Her Younger Sister

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested For Impregnating 17-Yr-Old Stepdaughter, Raping Her Younger Sister

The man had married the girls' biological mother in 2010 after her first husband passed away. Incidentally, both are closely related and the woman's family belongs to Visakhapatnam.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Eluru, Andhra Pradesh: In a despicable and shocking incident, a 42-year-old man was arrested, Friday, in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district for allegedly sexually exploiting his two stepdaughters. According to the police, the accused impregnated his 17-year-old stepdaughter and also had forced sexual relations with her 16-year-old younger sibling.

Trending Now

“Instead of playing the role of a father, that person (stepfather) has committed sexual assault on both girls,” a police official told news agency PTI.

You may like to read

Giving details, police said the man had married the girls’ biological mother in 2010 after her first husband passed away. Incidentally, both are closely related and the woman’s family belongs to Visakhapatnam.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the mother and the stepfather. Further probe is on.

13-year-old raped by father

A similar disturbing incident was reported earlier in the week from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district where a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the teenage victim was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Sunday night following which she lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi told PTI that based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the Additional SP said.

The senior officer said the rape survivor’s mother had left her husband a few years ago and the teenage girl was living with her father and younger brother.

Police said the girl’s statement has been recorded and her medical examination conducted.

Man rapes teenage step-daughter in Karnataka

In another related incident, a man in Karnataka’s Udupi district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his minor step daughter, police said today.

The accused, Sohel, a resident of Kundapur, was arrested in Byndoor and booked the stringent POCSO Act by the Kundapur police.

According to a PTI report, the accused had married a woman from another state who was living with her two children after abandoning her husband. The family has been living in Kundapur.

Quoting sources, the report said Sohel used to lock the woman and her other daughter in a room and then sexually abuse the victim.

He has also been allegedly assaulting the woman also who lodged a complaint with the police.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES