Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slices Husband’s Genitals With Blade For Watching First Wife’s Instagram Reels

Kota Anand Babu was watching Instagram reels of his first wife that angered Varamma, leading to a heated argument, during which she attacked his privates with a blade.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Amravati, Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking yet bizarre incident, a woman in Andhra Pradesh sliced her husband’s private parts with a sharp-edged blade after she caught him watching Instagram reels of his first wife.

The incident occurred at Ayyappa Nagar of Nandigama in NTR district on Friday when the victim, Kota Anand Babu, was watching videos of his ex-wife on her Instagram page. His current wife, Varamma, caught him in the act, leading to an argument between the couple, which soon escalated and she attacked his genitals with a sharp blade, IANS reported.

Babu, who was bleeding heavily, was admitted to the government hospital at Nandigama and was later shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for advanced treatment, the report said.

According to the police, Anand Babu—a resident of Muppalla village of Chanderlapadu Mandal—had separated from his first wife due to issues between the two. The victim got married to his second wife, Varamma, around five years ago and the couple had been living in Muppalla from the past five months.

On Friday night, Kota Anand Babu was watching Instagram reels of his first wife that angered Varamma, leading to a heated argument, during which she attacked his privates with a blade, injuring his penis, police said.

Speaking to newsmen, Varamma said the couple got into a fight after she caught him watching his first wife’s video on Instagram. However, she claimed that she did not intentionally attack his genitals with a blade and what happened was an accident in the heat of the argument.

Police said they have registered a case based on a complaint by the victim and further investigation is underway.

Wife bites off drunk husband’s tongue

Meanwhile, in yet another bizarre incident from Andhra Pradesh, a woman bit off her husband’s tongue as he tried to forcibly kiss her while in an inebriated state.

According to reports, the incident took place in Yellammagutta Thanda in Tuggali mandal falling under Jonnagiri police station limits of Kurnool district on Friday.

As per the police, the victim, Chandu Naik, tried to forcibly kiss his wife Pushpavathi, while allegedly being drunk. The woman resisted and tried to back him off but Naik kept trying to force himself upon her. This agitated Pushpavathi and she bit her husband, partially biting off a part of his tongue, The New Indian Express reported.

Jonnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneyulu said Naik started bleeding profusely and was rushed to the Gootty Government Hospital by his wife and her relatives. He was later discharged and is stable, the report said.

