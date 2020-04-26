Amaravati: A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan was on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governor’s official residence in Vijayawada. Also Read - After Plasma Therapy, India’s First Coronavirus Patient Recovers, Discharged From Hospital

Further, according to a News18 report, four staff members of Raj Bhavan were tested positive today. State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is also likely to be tested for Coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

Of the 177 Covid-19 cases registered in Krishna district, 150 were in Vijayawada city alone, officials said.

Meanwhile, information received at the state headquarters said a woman police official, posted in a mandal bordering Tamil Nadu, in Chittoor district contracted the disease on Sunday.

In Anantapuramu district, the two doctors and two paramedics who tested positive for coronavirus early this month had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

State Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas visited Srikakulam on Sunday to take stock of the situation as three Covid-19 cases were suddenly reported in the district.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone and explained the steps being taken by the state government to increase the number of tests.

“With 1274 tests per million population, AP is top in the country. We are also effectively implementing the lockdown,” a CMO release said quoting Jagan as telling Shah.

The Chief Minister also announced payment of Rs 2000 each to the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

So far 231 patients were discharged in the state.

(With agency inputs)