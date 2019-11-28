New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was greeted with stones and slippers by farmers supporting YSRCP government on Thursday near Venkatapalem at the beginning of his tour to Amravati to bring to light how the works have been stalled for the last six months in the state capital, ever since the new government took charge in May this year.

According to news agency ANI, several TDP leaders are en route to Amravati where they have staged a day-long protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. However, as the protestors led by former CM Naidu reached Venkatapalem, farmers supporting the ruling party blocked the streets and hailed slogans screaming ‘Naidu go back’.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: During the protest by farmers supporting YSRCP today, a slipper was hurled at the bus carrying former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/0Wyi3PjQTr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

The angry farmers pelted stones at the bus in which Naidu and other party leaders were traveling. Adding to that, a slipper was seen being hurled at Naidu’s convoy. Subsequently, a counter-protest erupted and leaders and party workers supporting Chandrababu Naidu raised slogans in his defence.

Police forces reached the spot soon to stop the clash between the two parties and prevent any untoward incident.

Notably, the TDP supremo along with his party leaders are headed for a construction site in Amravati, marking Naidu’s first visit to the capital city since YSRCP came to power. The former CM is visiting Amravati to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the current government and safeguard the ‘symbol of Telugu self-respect’.