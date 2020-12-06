New Delhi: After a child marriage was performed in a classroom of a junior college in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police have registered a case under Protection of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Also Read - Lockdown Impact: Why Child Marriages Have Gone up in These Districts After March 25

The teenagers, who are both aged around 17 years, were classmates studying at the Intermediate level, said Vasireddy Padma, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson.

The boy brought a mangalsutra with him to class and tied it around the girl's neck. Then he applied sindoor (vermilion) to the girl and the teenage couple took photos. Another girl reportedly recorded a video of their marriage ceremony and shared it with her friends.

The incident came to light after the video surfaced on social media.

After the incident, the junior college management removed the names of the students from roll calls and gave them transfer certificates.

The girl’s parents reportedly disowned her and didn’t allow her to return home. The Mahila Commission said they would provide shelter to the girl.

The Mahila Commission’s chairperson said, “The girl’s parents refused to allow her to return home. She was shifted to a One Stop Centre for counselling. Mahila Commission members spoke to the boy’s parents also and counselled them.”

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating who performed the marriage of the minors in the class.

“We will record the statements of the two minors, their family members and the college management. The police will explain the consequences of child marriage to everyone concerned,” a police official said.