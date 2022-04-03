Amaravati: From April 4 (Monday), the state of Andhra Pradesh will officially have 13 new districts. The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government had issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts out of the existing 13. All the new districts would come into being from April 4, the gazette issued on Saturday night said. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts on April 4 between 9:04 and 9:45 a.m.Also Read - At Least 8 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Party Fell Into Valley in Andhra's Chittoor

Soon after notification was issued, the Andhra government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts. Reddy will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to understand the new districts. Officials have been directed to streamline the office allotment procedure, stating that officers will be required to assume possession of the district office on April 4.

Earlier in January this year, the state government had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Check the List of 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh Here: