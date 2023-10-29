Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Railway Issues Helpline Numbers After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram

On Sunday, at least six people died and 25 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Railways: The Indian Railways released helpline numbers after two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram. The victims of the train accident were held between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

Bhubaneswar –

0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair – 0891- 2885914

On Sunday, at least six people died and 25 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, one of the trains was operating from Vizianagaram to Raigada, Odisha. Whereas, another train was going from Vishakapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh.

The Divisional Railway Manager has informed that it was a rear collision between the two passenger trains. “3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 [were] injured. Rescue operations are underway, local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances,” he said.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.

It is suspected that some deaths have occurred in the accident as well, an official said but could not immediately confirm the information. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations. He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.